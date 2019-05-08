202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 12:00 am 05/08/2019 12:00am
Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting

The Latest: Hundreds gather for school shooting vigil

Ride-hailing drivers expose financial unrest before Uber IPO

Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $12B

Sessions, Christie say US not facing ‘constitutional crisis’

Oregon teachers walk out in red to press for school funding

A push grows for Oregon to drop nonunanimous jury verdicts

Beverly Hills poised to end most tobacco sales

New York Senate OKs giving US House Trump state tax return

