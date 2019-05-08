AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting The Latest: Hundreds gather for school shooting vigil Ride-hailing drivers expose financial unrest before Uber IPO Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’ Insurance claims…
Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting
The Latest: Hundreds gather for school shooting vigil
Ride-hailing drivers expose financial unrest before Uber IPO
Denver is 1st US city to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’
Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $12B
Sessions, Christie say US not facing ‘constitutional crisis’
Oregon teachers walk out in red to press for school funding
A push grows for Oregon to drop nonunanimous jury verdicts
Beverly Hills poised to end most tobacco sales
New York Senate OKs giving US House Trump state tax return
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.