AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 4:25 am 05/04/2019 04:25am
Children sit on benches in a hall after receiving food and drinking water at a temporary shelter for children in Pemba city, on the northeastern coast of Mozambique, Thursday May 2, 2019. More than 1 million children have been affected by a pair of cyclones that ripped into Mozambique in less than two months, the United Nations children's agency says, and now many of the children are without shelter or food. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes boys playing with a soccer ball in a destroyed building in Gaza City, anti-government demonstrators running from tear gas in Caracas, and May Day commemorations from around the world.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 27-May 3, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

