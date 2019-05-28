Amazon heading back to New York? Maybe. But in smaller doses.

Amazon.com Inc. is reportedly considering a new nibble at the Big Apple, months after abruptly canceling its plans for a second headquarters in Queens after New York politicians rallied against it.

Amazon.com Inc. is reportedly considering a new nibble at the Big Apple, months after abruptly canceling its plans for a second headquarters in Queens after New York politicians rallied against it.

The New York Post is reporting that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking to lease about 100,000 square feet in Manhattan, possibly in a pair of Brookfield Properties’ skyscrapers. Amazon may take temporary space in One Manhattan West, at 435 W. 31st St., which would be ready this fall, but the company is really interested in the top floors of the 62-story Two Manhattan West next door, per the report. Two Manhattan West won’t deliver until 2022.

Amazon said it does not comment on the “rumors.” A spokesperson for Brookfield told me that the “report is false.”

The e-commerce and web services giant already signed a 15-year lease with Brookfield for 360,000 square feet at the much shorter Five Manhattan West on the same block as the soon-to-be-finished towers.

According to the report, Amazon may…