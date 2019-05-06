AM Prep-Segue

BOX OFFICE LOS ANGELES (AP) — Well, that escalated quickly. In just its second weekend in theaters, “Avengers: Endgame” has become the fastest film to reach the $2 billion plateau. In the process, it has…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Well, that escalated quickly. In just its second weekend in theaters, “Avengers: Endgame” has become the fastest film to reach the $2 billion plateau. In the process, it has also surpassed “Titanic” as the second-highest grossing film ever worldwide. Disney estimates that “Endgame” added another $145.8 million from North American theaters — and another $282.2 million elsewhere — to expand its global total to $2.2 billion. Endgame is one of five movies to ever reach that threshold — and stands second now only to “Avatar,” which had $2.8 billion in ticket sales. That mark is expected to be broken by time the box office numbers for next week are tallied up.

BOX OFFICE – ALSO-RANS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movies at the multiplex these days not named “Avengers: Endgame” must feel like the other horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby — they were out there, getting all muddied up, but relatively few people paid attention. The movies that have the challenge of running in the wake of “Endgame” are finding the going tough. Finishing second in the box office race over the weekend is “Intruder.” It picked up $11 million in ticket sales, assuring it of a profit against an $8 million budget. Finishing third was “Long Shot.” It took in $10 million, though it cost $40 million to make. And “Uglydolls” produced some unsightly numbers. The animated film was fourth with $8.5 million. The movie cost $45 million to make, after factoring in production rebates. The one bright spot for that movie — is that it will be released in China this summer.

JOHN SINGLETON – FUNERAL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Friends and family of John Singleton will get the chance to say their final goodbyes to the director today. A rep for Singleton says there will be a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles. As for a public memorial, the rep says the family is working on it — and will provide a date for that in the future. The director of the Oscar-nominated hit “Boyz N the Hood” died a week ago, after suffering a stroke. He was 51 years old.

ALEX TREBEK WINS EMMY AWARD FOR BEST GAME SHOW HOST

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Trebek has won the Emmy for best game show host. And as he received the honor last night, he said it crossed his mind that his victory might be seen as a sympathy vote. Trebek announced in March that he has advanced pancreatic cancer — and says he worried that his win might be tainted because of his going public with his health crisis. But Trebek noted that last year, he had surgery to remove life-threatening blood clots on his brain — and lost. He joked that, “you think that would have elicited a certain amount of sympathy.” In the end, Trebek said he appreciates his Emmy win last night as evidence that people in the academy like him and value his work.

ADAM SANDLER PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHRIS FARLEY ON SNL

NEW YORK (AP) — Usually Adam Sandler makes up songs and performs them for laughs. But as he closed out his hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live,” instead of going for the funny bone, he plucked at heartstrings with a musical tribute to his late buddy, comedian Chris Farley. He wrapped up the show with a song dedicated to the comedian who died of a drug overdose 20 years ago. As Sandler performed, images of Farley flashed on a screen behind the comedian. It was the first time Sandler hosted SNL since leaving the NBC show.

VINCE VAUGHN – DUI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year. The actor has entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count of DUI this past Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation — and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. Last June Vaughn, who is 49, was arrested at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. Police say he refused to get out of his car — and once he did, failed both a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test. Vaughn has been warned that if he drives drunk and ends up killing someone, he could be charged with murder.

“JUMANJI” FINISHES SHOOTING IN NEW MEXICO

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (AP) — They came, they filmed — they raved. The stars of the upcoming “Jumanji” movie have flocked to social media to talk about their experiences while filming in Farmington, New Mexico. Among those posting were Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, who shared photos and videos on social networking sites like Instagram and YouTube. In their comments, Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Navajo Nation. And Black posted clips of himself losing a game of shuffleboard at a local pub. He describes Farmington as “a rad little town.”

FORMER YOUTUBE STAR SENTENCED IN CHILD PORN CASE

CHICAGO (AP) — A former YouTube star with a large teenage following has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual misconduct with girls. Austin Jones was sentenced after pleading guilty in February to child pornography. Prosecutors sought an 11-year term for Jones, while the defense asked for the minimum of five years behind bars. Prosecutors say the 26-year-old singer reached out to dozens of girls online, asking them to pose seductively and recite “lines” he had written up for them. Some of Jones’ music videos got millions of views on YouTube, which he parlayed into tours.

