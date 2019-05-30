202
Aliens, droids and starships: Images from new Star Wars land

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 10:40 am 05/30/2019 10:40am
The 14-acre land, the largest expansion in Disneyland history, is set to open at the Anaheim, California, theme park on Friday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — From animatronic aliens to droidprints in the ground, Disneyland’s latest addition immerses visitors in a brand new locale in the “Star Wars” universe.

Every detail of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land is meant to look and feel like it was plucked from a “Star Wars” film, whether it’s the heads of fearsome creatures mounted on a shopkeeper’s wall or the massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where visitors can dogfight with TIE fighters.

Disneyland on Wednesday hosted a preview for journalists, complete with fireworks and a ceremony attended by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and three stars from the original trilogy: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.

The preview event offered the first look of the completed expansion before it is mobbed by visitors lured by its enchantments, which include familiar foods from the films, lightsabers, personal droids for sale and encounters with characters from the latest films, including Kylo Ren, Rey and Finn.

