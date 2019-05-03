202
Report: Suspect detained after lockdowns at 2 colleges

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 7:38 pm 05/03/2019 07:38pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a suspect has been detained by police after two North Carolina colleges issued lockdowns in response to a report of a gunman on one of the campuses.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro issued an alert Friday after receiving a complaint from a staff member saying a man threatened to shoot a female student. A&T announced shortly after 3 p.m. that a suspect had been detained and that its lockdown was lifted.

Nearby Bennett College, a women’s college which initiated its lockdown in response to A&T, lifted it alert as well.

A&T Police Chief Charles Wilson told a news conference that investigators were able to identify the suspect even though the victim was uncooperative. Wilson said the suspect was not a student, but is a Greensboro resident.

