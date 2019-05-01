202
Air Force pilots eject in Oklahoma training aircraft crash

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 5:09 pm 05/01/2019 05:09pm
WAURIKA, Okla. (AP) — The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Force training aircraft ejected before the jet crashed in southwestern Oklahoma.

Officials at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas say the T-6 Texan II aircraft crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday near Lake Waurika, a reservoir 94 miles (151 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Sheppard states on its Facebook page that emergency crews were traveling to the scene but initial reports indicate the pilot and co-pilot had ejected safely.

It wasn’t immediately known if any structures are situated near the crash site, but there are no reports of injuries on the ground.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known and the Air Force says it’s under investigation.

Sheppard is situated near Wichita Falls, Texas.

