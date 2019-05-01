202
Home » National News » Actor Rick Schroder arrested…

Actor Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 6:03 pm 05/01/2019 06:03pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, actor Rick Schroder arrives at the NBC and Vanity Fair Toast to the 2016 - 2017 TV Season in Los Angeles. Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro says deputies were called to Schroder’s home near Malibu early Wednesday and saw evidence of a fight between Schroeder and a woman whose name was not released. Schroder, who is 49 and divorced, was arrested, jailed and released after posting $50,000 bond. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro says deputies were called to Schroder’s home near Malibu early Wednesday and saw evidence of a fight between Schroder and a woman whose name was not released.

Schroder was arrested, jailed and released after posting $50,000 bond.

He was arrested at his home for a similar incident with the same woman on April 2.

As Ricky Schroder, he was a child star known for the TV series “Silver Spoons” and the movie “The Champ.”

As an adult, he was a regular on the police drama “NYPD Blue.”

An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Schroder is 49 and divorced.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News TV News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!