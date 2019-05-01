202
Home » National News » Acting Pentagon chief cancels…

Acting Pentagon chief cancels overseas trip, cites Venezuela

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 9:56 am 05/01/2019 09:56am
Share
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks with reporters before an arrival ceremony for Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya at the Pentagon, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has abruptly canceled plans to travel to Europe. Shanahan’s spokesman is citing the crisis in Venezuela and the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The spokesman, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, says in a statement that Shanahan decided he should remain in Washington to coordinate with the National Security Council and the State Department on Venezuela and the border, where the military is assisting the Homeland Security Department with the migrant crisis.

The Pentagon has thus far played no direct role in Venezuela.

Buccino’s statement came just three hours after the Pentagon had publicly announced Shanahan’s trip to Germany, Belgium and England.

Shanahan was going to attend ceremonies in Germany and Belgium marking the change of commanders for U.S. European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!