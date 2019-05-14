202
Home » National News » ABC's new schedule for…

ABC’s new schedule for the fall 2019 TV season

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 5:02 pm 05/14/2019 05:02pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall 2019 season:

Monday

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. — “Bless This Mess”

9 p.m. — “mixed-ish”

9:30 p.m. — “black-ish”

10 p.m. — “Emergence”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 — “Schooled”

9 p.m. — “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. — “Single Parents”

10 p.m. — “Stumptown”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

10 p.m. — “How to Get Away with Murder”

Friday

8 p.m. — “American Housewife”

8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9-10 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

10 p.m. — “The Rookie”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News TV News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!