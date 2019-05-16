202
By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 11:11 pm 05/16/2019 11:11pm
A list of nominees at the 2019 Bet Awards, to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23.

____

— Video of the year: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B, “Money”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “Nice for What”; The Carters, “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé; Ella Mai; H.E.R.; Solange; SZA; Teyana Taylor.

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Anderson .Paak; Bruno Mars; Childish Gambino; Chris Brown; John Legend; Khalid.

— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B; Kash Doll; Lizzo; Megan Thee Stallion; Nicki Minaj; Remy Ma.

— Best male hip-hop artist: 21 Savage; Drake; J. Cole; Meek Mill; Nipsey Hussle; Travis Scott.

— Best new artist: Blueface; City Girls; Juice WRLD; Lil Baby; Queen Naija.

— Best group: Chloe x Halle; City Girls; Lil Baby and Gunna; Migos; The Carters.

— Best collaboration: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”; Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”

— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”; Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”; Meek Mill, “Championships”; The Carters, “Everything Is Love”; Travis Scott, “Astroworld.”

— Viewers’ choice award: Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “In My Feelings”; Ella Mai, “Trip”; J. Cole, “Middle Child”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode.”

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”; Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”; Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”; Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”; Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

— Best actress: Issa Rae; Regina Hall; Regina King; Taraji P. Henson; Tiffany Haddish; Viola Davis.

— Best actor: Anthony Anderson; Chadwick Boseman; Denzel Washington; Mahershala Ali; Michael B. Jordan; Omari Hardwick.

— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”; “Creed 2”; “If Beale Street Could Talk”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “The Hate U Give.”

— Youngstars award: Caleb McLaughlin; Lyric Ross; Marsai Martin; Michael Rainey Jr.; Miles Brown.

— Sportswoman of the year: Allyson Felix; Candace Parker; Naomi Osaka; Serena Williams; Simone Biles.

— Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant; LeBron James; Odell Beckham Jr.; Stephen Curry; Tiger Woods.

— BET HER award: Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”; Ciara, “Level Up”; H.E.R., “Hard Place”; Janelle Monae, “PYNK”; Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”; Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.”

— Video director of the year: Benny Boom; Colin Tilley; Dave Meyers; Hype Williams; Karena Evans.

— Best international act: AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Burna Boy (Nigeria); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France); Giggs (U.K.); Mr Eazi (Nigeria).

— Best new international act: Headie One (U.K.); Jok’Air (France); Nesly (France); Octavian (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Teni (Nigeria).

