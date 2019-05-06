202
Man arrested in connection with shooting of 6 at park

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 7:35 pm 05/05/2019 07:35pm
This Sunday, May 5, 2019, photo shows suspect Francisco Orozco, 19, from Oakland, Calif., in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Authorities arrested Orozco in connection with a shooting that injured six people at the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve on California's central coast. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured six people at the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve on California’s central coast.

Francisco Orozco, 19, could face multiple counts of attempted murder, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if the Oakland resident has an attorney.

Six people were hospitalized following the shooting, authorities said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe the shooting just after midnight was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The conditions of those hurt weren’t immediately available.

KSBY-TV reports a large crowd was gathered at the recreation area when gunfire erupted. Officials haven’t identified a suspect or a possible motive.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout the night conducting interviews and looking for evidence.

The area was closed early Sunday, but it is expected to reopen later in the day.

