202
Home » National News » 50 arrested, guns and…

50 arrested, guns and drugs seized in Waterbury bust

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 12:20 pm 05/18/2019 12:20pm
Share

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have arrested 50 people and seized drugs and guns during an investigation that was spurred by heroin-related deaths.

Authorities in Waterbury began the raids at 5 a.m. Friday after having obtained 92 arrest warrants for 52 people. Officials say 135 law enforcement officials took part.

Police say officers arrested 41 of the 52 people who were sought and took another nine people into custody on drug-related charges.

Officials say they seized 8 ounces of raw heroin, several thousand bags of heroin packaged for sale, more than $15,000 in cash, two cars, two handguns and one rifle.

Authorities say the investigation into heroin trafficking began in September and is continuing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!