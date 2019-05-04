202
4th victim of Illinois blast ID’ed, memorial planned Friday

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 9:27 am 05/09/2019 09:27am
Debris can be seen as emergency personnel and others search and clear the scene of an explosion and fire at AB Specialty Silicones chemical plant Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Waukegan, Ill. An explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone factory was believed to have killed three people, authorities said Saturday, as they recovered the body of one victim while suspending the search for the other two. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Officials have identified the fourth victim of an explosion at a northern Illinois silicone plant and say a memorial is planned Friday morning at the site.

AB Specialty Silicones general manager Mac Penman on Thursday identified the final employee who died in the May 3 blast as 24-year-old Daniel Nicklas of Beach Park. Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi says the body was recovered late Tuesday from the rubble, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said his office would use dental records or DNA to officially confirm Nicklas’ identity.

Lenzi has said there is no evidence of foul play and the explosion appears to be an accident that happened within the processes at the factory. Penman says the company “has resolved to re-open.”

