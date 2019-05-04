202
Home » National News » 4 Tennessee pain clinics…

4 Tennessee pain clinics accused in fraud scheme have closed

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 6:50 am 05/10/2019 06:50am
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four Tennessee pain management clinics have abruptly closed amid state and federal health insurance fraud investigations.

The Tennessean reports the clinics formerly with PainMD and rebranded under the name Rinova officially closed Wednesday.

Federal authorities last year accused PainMD and its parent company, MedManagement, of inflating profits by giving patients unnecessary injections that they then requested reimbursement for through federal health insurance programs. State authorities previously accused the parent company of similarly defrauding TennCare.

State and federal authorities have filed lawsuits over the allegations, and three PainMD nurses were indicted last month on related fraud charges.

PainMD has operated more than two dozen clinics in Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

Clinic owner and ex-PainMD executive Dr. Benjamin Johnson and PainMD attorney Jay Bowen weren’t immediately reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!