202
Home » National News » 4 people killed in…

4 people killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Omaha

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 7:59 am 05/28/2019 07:59am
Share

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska officials report four people have died in a head-on crash on a highway south of Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Sunday night on U.S. Highway 75 near the unincorporated community of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a minivan turned onto the highway, traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The van then hit a car head-on.

Killed were 57-year-old Walter Guy Minshall, of Omaha; 49-year-old Brenda Sue Minshall, of Madison; 53-year-old Constance Joann Gillott, of Plattsmouth; and 20-year-old Taylor Grasewicz, of Beaver Lake.

The sheriff’s office says all three occupants of the van were killed, as was the driver of the car. Three passengers in the car were injured.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!