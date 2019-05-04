202
Home » National News » 4 killed in Arizona…

4 killed in Arizona head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 4:36 pm 05/05/2019 04:36pm
Share

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver near Green Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 19.

They say the 52-year-old woman driving the wrong way died in the crash.

DPS officials say a Tucson mother and her three children were in the other vehicle.

They say only one of the three children survived the crash and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the four people killed weren’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!