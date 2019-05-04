202
4 in Mass. arrested in connection with assault after Briuns playoff game

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 9:44 am 05/15/2019 09:44am
This panel of still images released through the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority police website from Friday, May 10, 2019, surveillance video shows five suspects, some wearing Boston Bruins clothing, sought in connection to an assault where the victim suffered facial fractures at an MBTA station in Quincy, Mass., shortly after the Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a home playoff game. Transit police announced Wednesday, May 15, that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in. (MBTA Transit Police via AP)

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Massachusetts say four people have been arrested in connection with an assault just hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in.

They were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 31-year-old Antonio Green, of Agawam; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk. They are charged with aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

Police say the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.

No arraignment information was immediately available.

