3 production companies boycott Georgia after abortion ban

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 1:33 pm 05/10/2019 01:33pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Executives from three production companies say they won’t film in Georgia because of the state’s “heartbeat” abortion ban.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports they include David Simon of Blown Deadline, Christine Vachon of Killer Films and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions.

The boycotts aren’t likely to have an immediate effect because the companies don’t regularly work in Georgia.

Killer Films and Duplass Brothers Productions specialize in independent films. Simon’s company has produced HBO series he’s known for such as “The Wire.”

The Georgia law will ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say it’s unconstitutional and have vowed to sue.

The Motion Picture Association of America represents major studios and is taking a wait-and-see approach. It said in a statement it was continuing to monitor developments.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Entertainment News Movie News National News
