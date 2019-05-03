202
3 people shot, 1 fatally, at Florida bar; suspect arrested

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 3:16 am 05/09/2019 03:16am
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say three people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar at a mall.

Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening told The Associated Press in a statement that officers responded to shots fired inside the Blue Martini at the Galleria mall at 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

She says one person died at the scene and that the other two victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Liening says the unidentified suspect is in custody and that police believe the shooting “occurred as a result of an altercation inside the establishment.”

The investigation is ongoing.

