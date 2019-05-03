202
Home » National News » 3 people dead, 2…

3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 11:33 pm 05/13/2019 11:33pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who died, following a shooting at a home on the city’s north side.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.

Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference Monday night that all five victims were black males in their 20s and 30s. He said police arrived to find one victim on the porch of the home and went inside, where the four others were found

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!