202
Home » National News » 3 ex-jail workers indicted…

3 ex-jail workers indicted in handcuffed inmate’s beating

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 11:04 am 05/09/2019 11:04am
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three former corrections officers have been indicted in connection with the alleged beating of a handcuffed inmate at the Louisville, Kentucky, jail.

News outlets report a U.S. Department of Justice statement says the federal indictment Wednesday named David Schwartz, Devan Edwards and Donna Gentry.

Schwartz is charged with violating an inmate’s civil rights by assaulting the handcuffed inmate and writing false reports about the April 2018 incident. Edwards is also charged for playing a role in the alleged assault. Gentry is charged with obstruction of justice for filing a false report and directing a subordinate to file a false report.

Metro corrections director Mark Bolton fired Schwartz and Edwards after viewing video that appears to show Schwartz punching then-19-year-old inmate Terry Whitehead.

It wasn’t clear if the accused have attorneys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!