202
Home » National News » 3 ATV riders killed…

3 ATV riders killed in Tennessee, 1 injured

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 2:43 pm 05/27/2019 02:43pm
Share

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say three ATV riders from North Carolina were killed when their vehicle fell down an embankment through thick brush.

Media outlets report a fourth person was found injured by emergency responders. The Campbell County Sheriff’s office said Monday the injured minor was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The crash occurred Sunday in the area of a privately owned, off-road adventure park that offers riding trails.

Authorities have identified the dead as 47-year-old Ronnie Akins, 19-year-old Dillon Akins and 19-year-old Jonathan Laws, all of Weaverville, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office says the ATV left a trail and fell more than 100 feet (30 meters). Rescuers had to cut through thick brush and trees to reach the crash site.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!