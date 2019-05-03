202
3 Amazon workers in Minnesota file discrimination complaint

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 6:47 am 05/15/2019 06:47am
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Three Muslim workers at an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota accuse the company of discrimination and retaliation for denying them time and space to pray.

A federal complaint filed last week claims Amazon created a hostile work environment for the three women from Somalia at its Shakopee warehouse. They allege Somali and East African employees were denied promotions and training that went to white workers and were assigned more difficult tasks, such as packing heavy items.

The women say they worried about taking breaks to pray or go to the bathroom because they were under pressure to meet certain quotas.

Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson tells the Washington Post that prayer breaks shorter than 20 minutes are paid and that employees can request longer unpaid prayer breaks.

