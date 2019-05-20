202
Home » National News » 20-year sentence ordered in…

20-year sentence ordered in Kansas City bar district killing

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 8:19 am 05/13/2019 08:19am
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in Kansas City’s Westport bar and entertainment district after he was linked to the crime through DNA collected from a cup and straw.

Thirty-six-year-old Tyre Jackson, of Kansas City, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2016 killing of 25-year-old Derrick Jones. He also pleaded guilty to a December 2016 robbery.

Court records say Jones was shot during a robbery and carjacking. DNA testing was conducted on a Styrofoam cup recovered from the scene because Jackson was seen with such a cup on surveillance video. Jackson was on probation at the time in a robbery and kidnapping case.

Charges are pending against a second suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!