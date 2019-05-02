202
2 Texas men died trying to jump car over open drawbridge

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 6:33 pm 05/24/2019 06:33pm
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Two Texas men are dead after trying to jump a compact car across the gap on a raised drawbridge.

Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lake Charles. Investigators say the bridge was closed to traffic to let a boat pass through on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Witnesses say the car’s passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze up to the raised section. They backed up, then accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water and sank.

State police say 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg were pronounced dead at the scene.

