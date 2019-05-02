202
2 peregrine falcon chicks hatched, banded in Kansas

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 1:56 pm 05/30/2019 01:56pm
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched earlier this month atop a 12-story building in Topeka have been given metal identification bands to help track their movements.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the chicks, a male and a female, hatched around the first of May on top of the Westar Energy Building. Westar spokeswoman Kaley Bohlen says it’s the ninth year in a row that falcons Nemaha and Boreas have produced offspring in the perch.

Westar biology coordinator Eric Johnson said the chicks could be ready to fly in about a month.

Falcons have been nesting at the Westar building off and on since 1993.

Peregrine falcons were nearly wiped out in North America by DDT and similar pesticides in the 1950s. Their numbers began to rebound after DDT was banned.

