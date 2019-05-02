202
2 Massachusetts officers cleared…

2 Massachusetts officers cleared on charges of raping woman

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 3:24 pm 05/09/2019 03:24pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers have been acquitted of charges that they raped the same woman.

Springfield officers Joshua Figueroa and Derrick Gentry-Mitchell were found not guilty by a judge Thursday in a jury-waived trial in Hampden Superior Court.

The woman said she had been raped by the men in Gentry-Mitchell’s home in March 2017.

Both officers testified in their own defense to say the encounters had been consensual.

Figueroa said the woman initiated contact and he had sex with her in the basement. Gentry-Mitchell testified he had sex with the woman in his room after Figueroa left.

Figueroa’s attorney said his client sent the woman a text saying, “Let’s do it again,” and the woman replied, “Yes, definitely.”

Prosecutors said the woman was too drunk to consent.

