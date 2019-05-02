202
Home » National News » 2 killed in crash…

2 killed in crash of single-engine plane in southern Utah

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 2:04 pm 05/25/2019 02:04pm
Share

GROVER, Utah (AP) — Authorities say two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed in southern Utah.

A statement released by Wayne County spokeswoman Kassidee Brown says the plane crashed Friday in the Grover area, leaving a large debris field and starting a fire.

The statement said witnesses said they heard an explosion and saw smoke after the plane disappeared from view.

No identities were released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Grover is 177 miles (285 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!