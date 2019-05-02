202
Home » National News » 2 judges wounded in…

2 judges wounded in Indianapolis shooting home from hospital

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 7:22 am 05/17/2019 07:22am
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two southern Indiana judges who were wounded in a shooting this month in Indianapolis are both home from the hospital.

Larry Wilder, who is acting as a spokesman for both judges, says Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams returned home Thursday after Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs was reported being home earlier this week. They’d been in Indianapolis recovering from the shooting.

Indianapolis prosecutors have said that more evidence is needed before they can decide whether to charge two men who were arrested in connection with the May 1 shooting.

Police say an argument between the men and the judges, who were in Indianapolis for a conference, preceded the attack. They say they found no evidence that the judges were targeted because of their jobs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!