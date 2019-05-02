202
2 face charges related to vandalism of Gerald Ford gravesite

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 1:06 pm 05/03/2019 01:06pm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford have been charged with misdemeanors.

Prosecutors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have charged Christian Johnson with malicious destruction of tombs and memorials and Alexis Binkert with receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police had released a photo that appears to show Johnson marking or digging into panels that say, “Lives Committed to God, Country and Love.” They had been skateboarding in the area and stopped.

Police say they turned themselves in after the March 27 incident and returned a missing letter. Johnson has told The Grand Rapids Press he was sorry and didn’t know what the gravesite was.

Both await arraignment.

The Fords are buried outside a museum dedicated to Gerald Ford’s presidency.

