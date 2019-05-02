202
Home » National News » 2 charged with killing…

2 charged with killing mother who shielded baby from gunfire

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 2:52 pm 05/30/2019 02:52pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Eric Adams. Adams and Michael Washington have been charged with with first-degree murder in the Chicago shooting death of a woman who was shielding her 1-year-old daughter from their gunfire. Authorities say Washington and Adams are due in court Thursday, May 30, 2019. They are both from Urbana, Ill. The men are charged in the Tuesday morning fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill. Police believe they were targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied bail for two central Illinois men charged in the Chicago shooting death of a woman who was shielding her 1-year-old daughter from their gunfire.

Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams are charged with first-degree murder in the Tuesday fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill. Both men are from Urbana.

Cook County judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Thursday called the shooting “chilling, mind-boggling and utterly senseless.” Prosecutors said the baby was waving at the vehicle the men were riding in before the shooting.

Police say Hill was holding her daughter when gunfire erupted and placed her body over the baby to shield her from the bullets. The baby wasn’t injured.

Police believe Adams and Washington were targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. Neither man had listed phone numbers to pursue comment on their behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!