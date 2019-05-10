202
$10M lawsuit filed over police beating of Michigan teen

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 10:50 am 05/15/2019 10:50am
ALBION, Mich. (AP) — The family of a Michigan teenager who was struck by a police officer while handcuffed in a patrol car has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Calhoun County, says the 13-year-old’s civil rights were violated during the November incident, which was recorded on police camera. The officer worked in Albion, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The teen was arrested after police were called to his home for possible assaultive behavior. The lawsuit says he was punched after spitting at an officer.

The lawsuit says the boy has mental health problems and was experiencing an emotional crisis.

Albion says the officer was fired in February. A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with the Department of Public Safety.

National News
