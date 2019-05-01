202
Home » National News » 1 dead after stolen…

1 dead after stolen North Dakota squad car crashes into semi

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 1:33 pm 05/07/2019 01:33pm
Share

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man who stole a squad car to flee from arrest was killed when he crashed nearly head-on into a semitrailer on Interstate 29 in North Dakota.

Authorities say officers making a welfare check on the man at a Grand Forks business on Monday afternoon tried to arrest 33-year-old Jordan Poitra on an outstanding Cass County warrant.

They say Poitra fought with officers and tried to disarm one of them. An unspecified number of officers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Police say Poitra stole the patrol vehicle, fled the scene, and eventually veered across the I-29 median into oncoming traffic and crashed with the semi. The squad car was destroyed. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

Police say Poitra’s address isn’t known.

___

This story has been corrected to remove an erroneous earlier report from police that an officer’s gun holster was broken.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!