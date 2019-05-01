202
1 dead, 8 shot at high school graduation party in Alabama

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 1:27 pm 05/18/2019 01:27pm
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a high school graduation party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday, leaving one person dead.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells news outlets eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School, which now serves as the city’s community center.

Authorities received a 911 call around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who was shot to death inside the building’s cafeteria. His name has not been released.

Witnesses say the gunfire erupted after a fight between two women during a party that drew hundreds. Brooks said word spread about the party via social media.

Brooks says they have made no arrests at this time, but they are looking for two people.

