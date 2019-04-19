202
Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 9:26 am 04/19/2019 09:26am
Tiffany Kosakowski appears before Judge Curt Benson at the Kent County Courthouse on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Kosakowski pleaded guilty to reckless driving for running over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school and has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail. Benson sentenced her Thursday to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions "simply inexcusable." (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless driving for running over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school in Michigan has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Kosakowski said during her Thursday sentencing hearing that she must “live with this for the rest of my life.”

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson sentenced her to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions “simply inexcusable.”

Kosakowski’s son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards (48 meters) in December at Chandler Woods Charter Academy’s parking lot in Belmont before he lost his grip and was run over.

Authorities say he didn’t want to stay at school. The boy survived but suffered traumatic injury to his brain.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

