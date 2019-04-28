202
Home » National News » Woman dies after being…

Woman dies after being shot while driving in eastern Iowa

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 3:11 pm 04/28/2019 03:11pm
Share

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was shot while driving in northeast Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the shooting happened on Highway 218 on the outskirts of Waterloo around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Waterloo police say a bullet struck a woman in the neck as she was driving. The bullet continued on to strike one of the woman’s two male passengers and injure him.

Paramedics were called after the woman pulled over along the highway. She died at the scene.

The identities of the woman and her injured passenger were not immediately released on Sunday.

The highway has reopened since the shooting, but police were searching the area for evidence.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!