Wisconsin woman pleads guilty to terrorism charges

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 2:56 pm 04/22/2019 02:56pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin mother of seven has agreed to plead guilty to trying to plan terrorist attacks on behalf of the Islamic State by distributing information on making explosives and biological weapons.

Federal prosecutors said they’ll hold a news conference Monday to discuss the case of Waheba Issa Dais. She initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of providing material support to terrorists. She changed her plea last month in exchange for prosecutors dropping one of the counts.

Prosecutors say the woman tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons.

Court documents say she used hacked social media accounts to discuss possible attacks with self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State. Authorities never connected her to any attack plots.

Dais lives in Cudahy, a city just south of Milwaukee.

National News
