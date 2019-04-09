White House blasts judge who ruled against US asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump “will do whatever it takes” to protect Americans after a judge blocked the administration’s policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await an immigration…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump “will do whatever it takes” to protect Americans after a judge blocked the administration’s policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await an immigration hearing.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that a “liberal activist judge in San Francisco ruled the United States and Mexico can’t work together to address asylum issues at the border.” She claims Mexico is now doing more to secure the U.S. border than Democrats in Congress and calls the situation “sad.”

The policy was launched in January at the San Diego crossing.

Sanders ends by saying Trump “will do whatever it takes to keep Americans safe.” She didn’t elaborate.

Judge Richard Seeboorg put his ruling on hold until Friday.

