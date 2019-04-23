202
Washington state rideshare driver arrested in sexual assault

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 3:57 pm 04/23/2019 03:57pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a 34-year-old rideshare driver accused of trying to sexually assault a passenger.

KING-TV reports the suspect was arrested Wednesday by detectives in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue who identified the suspect’s vehicle with help from the King County sheriff’s office. He was not immediately identified.

King County authorities identified the vehicle while investigating a similar March case.

Bellevue police say a woman visiting in January from Arizona was waiting for a rideshare vehicle to return to her Seattle hotel.

Authorities say the woman accidentally entered a rideshare vehicle she had not ordered and fell asleep.

The woman woke up to find that she had been handcuffed, with the suspect trying to sexually assault her.

Police say she fought off the suspect and escaped.

