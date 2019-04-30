202
Home » National News » Washington state jail to…

Washington state jail to give addiction meds after lawsuit

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 7:36 pm 04/30/2019 07:36pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A county in Washington state has agreed to provide opiate-withdrawal medication to prisoners at its jail, following a federal lawsuit.

The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued Whatcom County Jail last year, saying its practice of requiring most prisoners to go cold turkey violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Opioid addiction qualifies as a disability under the law, and the ACLU said prisoners suffering from it are as entitled to medication as those with any other condition. Nevertheless, advocates say relatively few jails provide such treatment.

In the settlement announced Tuesday, Whatcom County agreed to provide the medication to all prisoners who need it — not just pregnant women.

The jail has also been working with treatment providers in the community to ensure prisoners receive addiction treatment after their release.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!