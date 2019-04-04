Washington DC – Video Available Now

COVERAGE OUTLOOK Planning for 04/04/2019: ——————————————————————– PROMOTABLE ——————————————————————– DC’S CHERRY BLOSSOMS IN DANGER? – Washington’s cherry blossom season has gone well this year, as warm spring weather has perfectly coincided with the blooming season that…

DC’S CHERRY BLOSSOMS IN DANGER? – Washington’s cherry blossom season has gone well this year, as warm spring weather has perfectly coincided with the blooming season that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. But officials are claiming that Washington’s iconic cherry blossom trees are under a looming threat that requires emergency action. VIDEO AVAILABLE NOW: TITLED “DC TITLE BASIN REPAIR”

POMPEO-NATO – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that NATO must adapt to “emerging threats” such as “Russian aggression” and “Chinese strategic competition.” In his opening remarks at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Washington DC, Pompeo also said it was the responsibility of member states to make the case for defense spending to their citizens. VIDEO AVAILABLE NOW

SANDERS ON BARR’S SUMMARY – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday she has “full confidence” in Attorney General Robert Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation. According to a story in the New York Times, some members of Mueller’s investigative team felt that the original report was “more damaging” than Barr revealed in his four-page summary. VIDEO AVAILABLE NOW

