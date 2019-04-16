202
Home » National News » Utility worker has close…

Utility worker has close call when wire sparks fire

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 7:05 am 04/16/2019 07:05am
Share

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A utility worker in New Jersey had a close call when a power line that he thought was dead turned out to be very much alive.

Video captured Monday by a Manchester Township police car camera showed the worker pulling the line down and it burst into flames as it touched the wet ground. The worker ran through the flames to safety.

Police say luckily the worker was wearing property safety equipment and no one was injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!