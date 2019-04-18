202
Home » National News » US claims for unemployment…

US claims for unemployment aid hit lowest level since ’69

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 9:13 am 04/18/2019 09:13am
Share
FILE - In this April 12, 2019, file photo morning clouds cover Capitol Hill in Washington. On Thursday, April 18, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly half a century.

The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 5,000 last week to 192,000, lowest since September 1969. The four-week average, which is less volatile, dropped by 6,000 to 201,250, lowest since November 1969.

Weekly claims have been at historically low levels — below 300,000 — for more than four years.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels show that most American workers enjoy job security. The employment rate is 3.8%, the lowest in almost 50 years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!