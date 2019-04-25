202
Home » National News » UPS falls short of…

UPS falls short of forecasts on bad weather, costs

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 8:41 am 04/25/2019 08:41am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports earns on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — United Parcel Service’s first quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as the package-delivery company’s revenue flat-lined

A series of harsh storms during the quarter cut into revenue while the company ramped up spending on a reorganization program.

Profit fell 17% to $1.11 billion, or $1.28 per share, during the quarter on nearly flat revenue of $17.16 billion. Adjusted profit of $1.39 per share was still short of Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.42 per share in profit on $17.77 billion in revenue.

The company has been working to upgrade its network as the growth of online shopping puts more pressure on delivery speeds. Both ground and air shipping volumes grew during the quarter, partly on high demand for faster delivery options.

But meeting that volume growth comes at a cost. UPS is the midst of a “transformation” plan to automate some operations and open new facilities. That cost it an additional $123 million during the most recent quarter.

Atlanta-based UPS reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook of $7.45 to $7.75 per share. Analysts expect $7.52 per share.

In premarket trading, UPS shares slid 3%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!