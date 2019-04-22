SRI-LANKA-CHURCH-BLASTS-THE LATEST The Latest: UN chief expresses condolences to Sri Lanka COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is expressing condolences over the Sri Lankan bombings on Easter Sunday. The statement issued by…

SRI-LANKA-CHURCH-BLASTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN chief expresses condolences to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is expressing condolences over the Sri Lankan bombings on Easter Sunday.

The statement issued by spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the terrorist attacks on churches and hotels on a “sacred day for Christians around the world” and hoped the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice.

He said Sri Lanka had the support and solidarity of the United Nations in its difficult moment.

The bombings killed 290 people and were Sri Lanka’s deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended a decade ago.

AP-EU-UKRAINE-ELECTION-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Ukraine comedian romping to presidential win

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — With just over half of Ukraine’s polling stations reporting, a comedian whose only political experience consists of playing a president on TV is cruising toward a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential election.

Sitcom star Volodymyr Zelenskiy has 73% of the votes reported so far, while President Petro Poroshenko is far behind at about 25%.

It is a crushing rebuke to Poroshenko’s five years in office and the results are seen as a reaction against Ukraine’s entrenched corruption and low standard of living.

Zelenskiy is promising wide changes in the top echelons of government. Ukraine has been plagued by rampant graft, a sickly economy and a grinding, five-year war with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country that has killed over 13,000 people.

IRAN SANCTIONS

AP sources: US to sanction nations for importing Iranian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to tell five nations, including allies Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran.

Officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to announce on Monday that the administration will not renew sanctions waivers for the five countries when they expire on May 2. The others are China and India.

It was not immediately clear if any of the five would be given additional time to wind down their purchases or if they would be subject to U.S. sanctions on May 3 if they do not immediately halt imports of Iranian oil.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Giuliani says not wrong to take information from Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s attorneys is asserting that there wasn’t anything wrong with the Trump campaign taking information from the Russians.

Attorney Rudy Giuliani is referring to the 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in which the campaign sought information damaging to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Giuliani says that effort may have been ill-advised but wasn’t illegal.

In remarks that followed the release of a redacted version of the special counsel’s report, House Democrats say they will continue investigating campaign misconduct and possible crimes of obstruction.

The chairman of the House committee that would hold impeachment hearings, congressman Jerrold Nadler, says he remains puzzled why charges of criminal conspiracy weren’t brought against those in the Trump Tower meeting.

SUPERMARKET WORKERS STRIKE

Stop & Shop, workers reach tentative contract agreement

BOSTON (AP) — Stop & Shop supermarket workers and company officials say they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement.

Both parties said in news releases Sunday that a tentative three-year agreement has been reached between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers union members who’ve been on strike since April 11.

The union says “today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want.”

The company says associates’ “top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve.”

Members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut had been on strike. The company says the strike has ended.

ELECTION 2020-PETE BUTTIGIEG

Buttigieg scrambles to turn 2020 buzz into momentum

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — One of the hottest names in the Democratic presidential primary — and one of the most difficult to pronounce — is Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj).

Whether the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, can build an effective national campaign to maximize the sudden interest in his presidential bid remains a question.

The Buttigieg campaign has a long way to go to match the national presence expected of a top-tier candidate. There are no policy positions on his website. He has virtually no paid presence in states that matter most. And his campaign manager is a high school friend with no experience in presidential politics.

Buttigieg expects to expand his paid staff in Iowa and New Hampshire and hire staff in South Carolina, Nevada and California.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-INTELLIGENCE

As Russia probe began, Trump called on spy chiefs for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed, President Donald Trump called the head of the largest U.S. intelligence agency.

Trump told Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency at the time, that news stories alleging that Trump’s 2016 White House campaign had ties to Russia were false. Trump asked whether Rogers could do anything to counter them.

Trump’s outreach to Rogers and other top intelligence officials stands in sharp contrast to his public, combative stance with his intelligence agencies.

At the time of the call, Trump was about 60 days into his presidency, but he’d already managed to alienate large parts of the intelligence apparatus with comments denigrating the profession.

Yet in moments of concern as Mueller’s investigation proceeded, Trump turned to his spy chiefs for help.

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame’s Paris worshippers displaced for Easter Mass

PARIS (AP) — Displaced by a massive fire, Notre Dame Cathedral’s Paris parishioners are gathering to celebrate Easter in another church and to pray for a speedy reconstruction of their beloved monument.

The fire that engulfed Notre Dame during Holy Week has forced worshippers to find other places to attend Easter services. The Paris diocese invited them to attend Easter Mass on Sunday at the grandiose Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River.

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit will lead the service. Other Catholics from around France and other countries who wanted to mark Easter in Notre Dame are also expected to attend.

Notre Dame isn’t expected to reopen to the public for at least five or six years, according to its rector, although the French president is pushing for a quick reconstruction. Investigators believe the fire was an accident.

DRAGGING DEATH-JASPER

Texas town reflects on dragging death ahead of execution

JASPER, Texas (AP) — A Texas town is still haunted by a gruesome hate crime in which a black man was dragged behind a pickup truck and killed by three white men nearly 21 years ago.

The history of Jasper will be revisited Wednesday, when the ringleader responsible for the brutal 1998 killing of James Byrd Jr. is scheduled to be executed.

Jasper leaders say their community’s reputation as a place of racial unrest and intolerance is undeserved.

But other townspeople, as well as members of Byrd’s family, believe Jasper has never fully accepted the crime’s place in its history. They say some tensions between the white and black communities remain unresolved.

Byrd’s family still hopes to build a multicultural center and museum in Jasper to promote diversity and education.

SUPREME COURT-CENSUS

Accuracy at core of Supreme Court case over census question

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vast changes in America and technology have dramatically altered how the census is conducted. But the accuracy of the once-a-decade population count is at the heart of a Supreme Court case over the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The justices are hearing arguments in the case on Tuesday.

The citizenship question hasn’t been asked on the census form sent to every American household since 1950.

Judges have blocked the administration after crediting the analysis of Census Bureau experts who found that a question would damage the overall accuracy of the census and cause millions of Hispanics and immigrants to go uncounted.

The administration says asking about citizenship won’t harm accuracy and that the information is needed to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

