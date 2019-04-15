Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Suspected tornado hits rural Ohio city; 6 hurt A suspected tornado hit a rural Ohio city, as the storm that pummeled the South made its way to the Northeast. The…

A suspected tornado hit a rural Ohio city, as the storm that pummeled the South made its way to the Northeast.

The Times Gazette reported several homes and businesses were damaged after an apparent tornado struck Shelby, Ohio, Sunday about 4 p.m.

Shelby is about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) from Cleveland.

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-dozen homes were damaged and at least six people were taken to a hospital to be treated for storm-related injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch warnings for parts of Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Sunday’s warnings come as a severe storm in the South destroyed homes, hospitalized people and caused the deaths of eight people.

White House: Trump wishes no ‘ill will’ against Omar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump isn’t trying to incite violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar, but rather is highlighting what critics of the Minnesota Democrat say is her history of anti-Semitic and other comments.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders adds Sunday that Trump wishes no “ill will” toward the freshman lawmaker.

Leading Democrats accused Trump of trying to incite violence against Omar, who is Muslim, by retweeting a video on Friday that was edited to imply that Omar was being dismissive of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The tweet currently leads Trump’s Twitter feed and has been viewed more than 9 million times.

Sanders says Trump is “absolutely and should be calling out” Omar and that Democrats should, too.

Sanders commented on “Fox News Sunday” and ABC’s “This Week.”

Masters Latest: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The comeback is complete. Tiger Woods has his fifth Masters title.

The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory Sunday and his 15th major championship. But it was his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.

Woods showed he still had the game to compete with the world’s best when he triumphed in last year’s Tour Championship, his first victory of any kind since 2013.

Now, he’s back on top with his first green jacket at Augusta National since 2005.

In a final round that was played in threesomes off both tees to stay ahead of approaching thunderstorms, Woods grabbed the outright lead for the first time with a two-putt birdie at No. 15.

Then, with Olympic champion Michael Phelps standing behind him on the tee at the par-3 16th, Woods wrapped things up by sticking an 8-iron within 2 feet of the cup for another birdie and a two-stroke lead.

Francesco Molinari began the day with a two-shot advantage over Woods and Tony Finau. But the Italian self-destructed on the back side, dunking two balls in the water on the way to double-bogeys at the 12th and 15th holes.

This is the first time Woods has ever come from behind on the final day to win a major championship, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

APNewsBreak: Trump campaign to report raising $30 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign tells The Associated Press it will report raising more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019. That’s slightly more than his top two Democratic rivals combined.

The haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $40.8 million, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.

The Trump campaign says nearly 99% of its donations were $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter — its best non-election year total. Combined, the pro-Trump effort is reporting $82 million in the bank.

Trump formally launched his re-election effort just hours after taking office in 2017, earlier than any incumbent has in prior years.

Removal of fuel in pool at Fukushima’s melted reactor begins

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant for the first time is removing fuel from a cooling pool at one of three reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster, a milestone in the decades-long process to decommission the plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said Monday workers started removing the first of 566 fuel units stored in the pool at Unit 3. The fuel units in the pool are not enclosed and their removal to safer ground is crucial to avoid disaster in case of another major quake.

TEPCO says the removal at Unit 3 would take two years, followed by the two other reactors.

The step comes ahead of the real challenge of removing melted fuel from inside the reactors, but details are largely unknown.

US Secretary of State visits Venezuelan migrants in Colombia

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting with Venezuelan migrants in Colombia as he wraps up a four-nation tour of South America aimed at pressuring Venezuela’s socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Pompeo arrived Sunday at a migrant center in the border town of Cucuta with Colombia President Ivan Duque. Not far away Venezuelan security forces sat on high alert at the Simon Bolivar international bridge separating the two countries.

The migrant center has been the first stop for some of the more than 3 million Venezuelans who have fled hyperinflation and political upheaval in their homeland.

The U.S. was the first of more than 50 nations that in January recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president. But significant popular support for Guaidó hasn’t loosened Maduro’s grip on power.

Sanders: Sending migrants to sanctuary cities not top choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the president wants to explore a twice-dismissed proposal to send migrants to “sanctuary cities,” but it was not the preferred solution to fix the straining immigration system.

Sanders says it’s one of many options.

People with knowledge of the discussions say the plan was discussed in November and again in February, it was reviewed and Homeland Security officials said it would be too costly and timely. The people were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It could make it more difficult for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to arrest people facing deportation, because so-called sanctuary cities do not work with ICE.

Sanders made the comments Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” and “Fox News Sunday.”

Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease

A new study shows that a drug used to help control blood sugar in people with diabetes also can prevent or slow kidney disease, which causes millions of deaths each year and requires hundreds of thousands of people to use dialysis to stay alive.

Doctors say it’s hard to overstate the importance of this study, and what it means for curbing this problem, which is growing because of the obesity epidemic.

The study tested the drug Invokana (in-vo-KAHN-ah) in people with Type 2 diabetes who were already getting standard treatments. Invokana lowered by 30% the risk of kidney failure, the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant or some other problems.

Results were discussed Sunday at a medical meeting in Australia and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

NRA has history of advising gun-rights groups outside US

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Recent revelations that National Rifle Association representatives met with Australian politicians to discuss talking points after a mass shooting isn’t the first time the NRA has exerted its influence on gun debates outside the U.S.

The lobbying group has sought sway at the United Nations to make it easier to sell American guns overseas. It has on more than one occasion advised gun-rights groups in Brazil, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.

It even advised gun-rights activists in Russia, entanglements that in recent years made the NRA vulnerable to allegations it allowed alleged Russian operatives to use the organization to influence American politics.

The group’s track record of aggressively shaping the debate has turned it into the go-to group for other gun-rights activists outside the U.S.

The Latest: Sudanese want ‘immediate’ move to civilian rule

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Organizers of the protests in Sudan that forced long-ruling President Omar al-Bashir from power are calling on the military to “immediately and unconditionally” hand power to a transitional civilian government that would rule for four years.

The political parties and movements behind the four months of protests said in a joint statement late Saturday that they will remain in the streets until their demands are met. They say the handover to civilian rule would be the “first step toward the fall of the regime.”

The army has appointed a military council that it says will rule for two years or less while elections are being organized. The council met with a delegation of protest organizers on Saturday.

The protesters fear that the military, which is dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or appoint one of its own to rule the country.

