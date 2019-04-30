COLLEGE CAMPUS SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA-THE LATEST The Latest: Police say campus shooting suspect is man, 22 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have identified the suspect in a fatal campus shooting as a 22-year-old man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police…

COLLEGE CAMPUS SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police say campus shooting suspect is man, 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have identified the suspect in a fatal campus shooting as a 22-year-old man.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a statement late Tuesday identifying the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell. They say he’s in custody with charges pending.

Authorities have said he used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom building at UNC-Charlotte, killing two and wounding four.

His grandfather, Paul Rold of Arlington, Texas, says Terrell had moved to Charlotte two years ago with his father.

Rold told The Associated Press that the actions don’t sound like his grandson. He said: “This is not in his DNA.”

VENEZUELA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Guaido calls for more street protests Wednesday

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido is urging people to take to the streets for new mass protests Wednesday.

In a video statement posted on social media Tuesday night, Guaido also urged the military to join with those clamoring for change in Venezuela.

The leader recognized by more than 50 nations as Venezuela’s rightful leader said socialist President Nicolas Maduro “doesn’t have the backing or the respect” of the military.

Guaido called for a military uprising earlier Tuesday, issuing the most serious challenge yet to Maduro’s contested rule. But only one high-ranking officer and a small group of soldiers have broken publicly with Maduro so far.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MUELLER

Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official says special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concern to Attorney General William Barr about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed.

The frustration was communicated in a letter that Mueller sent the Justice Department days after Barr released a four-page letter summarizing the main conclusions of the investigation. The two also spoke by phone the next day.

The official was not authorized to discuss the private conversations by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post was first to report the contents of the letter.

The letter is likely to be a central focus at Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr.

POLICE SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fiance: Cop showed ‘complete disregard’ for life

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fiance of a woman who was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call says her death was “a tragic lapse of care and complete disregard for the sanctity of life.”

Don Damond spoke Tuesday after a jury convicted the now-former officer, Mohamed Noor, of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of his fiance, Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Justine Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home and was shot when she approached Noor’s squad car.

Don Damond said the evidence at Noor’s trial showed “an egregious failure” of the Minneapolis police department.

He pointed out the words on the side of Minneapolis police cars say “to protect with courage and to serve with compassion.” He implored the city’s mayor and police chief to ensure the word are essential human values and not just words on a car door.

TRUMP-CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House says Trump-Dems meeting ‘productive

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Tuesday’s infrastructure meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers was “excellent and productive.”

Sanders says the United States has not come close to properly investing in infrastructure for many years, “foolishly prioritizing the interests of other countries over our own.” She did not elaborate.

Trump met with Democratic lawmakers at the White House, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying afterward Trump agreed to a $2 trillion price tag for infrastructure investments.

Still, the two sides haven’t decided on how to pay for it.

Sanders says a meeting on funding will take place in three weeks.

She also says Trump and Democratic leaders have agreed to a future meeting to discuss prescription drug prices.

She says the president believes drug prices should be much lower.

JAPAN-NEW EMPEROR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Emperor Naruhito vows to fulfill duty

TOKYO (AP) — Emperor Naruhito has vowed to fulfill his duty as a symbol of state and people as defined under Japan’s Constitution in his first address.

Naruhito announced his succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in the address Wednesday a day after his father abdicated.

He said he will keep in mind his father’s devotion to peace and stay close to the people. Naruhito also said he feels solemn as thinks of the heavy weight of his responsibility.

Akihito abdicated Tuesday after reigning for three decades. He is now known as emperor emeritus.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suspect in synagogue attack legally bought gun

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say the 19-year-old charged with opening fire in a Southern California synagogue legally bought the semiautomatic rifle he used.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said at a news conference Tuesday that John T. Earnest could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if he’s convicted of murder with a special circumstance of a hate crime.

She said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made later. Earnest also faces three charges of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The shooting Saturday at Chabad of Poway synagogue killed a woman and injured three others, including the rabbi.

She says the privacy of online conversations can mean families don’t see hate brewing. Earnest’s family expressed shock and shame after the attack.

GOVERNMENT SEARCHES-ELECTRONIC DEVICES

US searches of phones, laptops at airports rising, suit says

WASHINGTON (AP) — New documents filed in a lawsuit against the government claim searches of phones and laptops at airports and points of entry are rising and are being conducted for reasons beyond immigration and customs enforcement.

There were 33,295 such searches in fiscal 2018.

The government says the warrantless searches are needed to protect America.

But papers filed Tuesday in a suit challenging their constitutionality claim they also are used to enforce tax, environmental and other laws and to advance law enforcement investigations.

A motion filed on behalf of 11 people whose electronic devices were searched asks a federal judge in Massachusetts to rule that the government must get a warrant before going through personal phones and laptops.

PENN STATE-ABUSE

Judge throws out ex-Penn State president’s conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s child-endangerment conviction, less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to jail.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, issued a decision late Tuesday that gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier.

She agreed with Spanier’s argument he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001, when he was responding to a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy on campus.

Spanier had been due to report to jail early Wednesday to begin serving a minimum sentence of two months.

The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out as president shortly after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest.

WAREHOUSE PARTY FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer tries shifting blame for warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attorney for one of the men facing charges after a deadly San Francisco Bay Area warehouse fire tried to shift blame for the blaze away from his client.

In opening statements Tuesday, the attorney noted that officials couldn’t determine the cause of the Dec. 2, 2016, fire in Oakland that killed 36 people. The attorney raised the possibility of arson, saying three witnesses will testify to seeing three strangers standing near the origin of the fire.

Max Harris is charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter along with Derick Almena, who rented the warehouse where the fire broke out during an unpermitted concert. Prosecutors say Harris was Almena’s assistant and helped collect rent and book shows at a warehouse illegally converted into a living space and entertainment venue.

Prosecutors say the men turned it into a “death trap” by filling it full of flammable materials and failing to install safety equipment like sprinklers and smoke detectors.

Almena’s attorney Tony Serra is expected to deliver his opening statements Wednesday morning.

