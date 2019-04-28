AP-US-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA-THE-LATEST Latest: Report: Woman who was killed jumped to shield rabbi POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that friends said the woman killed in the shooting at a Poway, California, synagogue was…

AP-US-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING-CALIFORNIA-THE-LATEST

Latest: Report: Woman who was killed jumped to shield rabbi

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that friends said the woman killed in the shooting at a Poway, California, synagogue was Lori Kaye, 60, of Poway.

The newspaper reports that witnesses said she jumped in front of the synagogue’s founding rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the index fingers on both hands.

The Union-Tribune also says that others injured were Noya Dahan, 8, hit with shrapnel in the face and leg, and Almong Peretz, 34, who was shot in the leg as he ushered children in a playroom to safety.

SEATTLE CRANE COLLAPSE

‘Terrifying’: Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Four people were killed when a construction crane crashed down onto cars on one of Seattle’s busiest streets.

The crane that fell from a building on Google’s new Seattle campus Saturday afternoon struck six cars on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 in the South Lake Union area.

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says one female and three males had died by the time firefighters had arrived.

Authorities say two of the dead were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were people were in cars.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says a 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter were in a car that was smashed by the crane on its passenger side, and both managed to escape with only minor injuries.

NRA CONVENTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: North won’t seek re-election as NRA president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he won’t serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association after he lost support of the gun-rights group’s leadership.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he had hoped to be endorsed by the NRA’s board of directors for reelection. He said: “I’m now informed that will not happen.”

North’s announcement came after his apparent effort to force out top executive Wayne LaPierre, who has long been the public face of the group.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday saying that North was trying to push him out by threatening to release “damaging” information about him to the board.

North, best known for his role in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, is nearing the end of his first one-year term.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Chernow: All presidents have rough media times

WASHINGTON (AP) — Historian Ron Chernow says presidents have always had differences with the press, but “they don’t need to be steeped in venom.”

Chernow was the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night. The author of “Alexander Hamilton” represented a major change for the dinner, which in recent years has hired comedians as speakers.

President Donald Trump has refused to attend during his time in office and has called the media “enemies of the people.”

Chernow says “relations between presidents and the press are inevitably tough, almost always adversarial.”

In fact, he says, President George Washington also felt maligned and misunderstood by the press, but he never generalized that into a vendetta.

TRUMP-EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE

Trump’s executive privilege strategy could mean messy fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to broadly assert executive privilege to block current and former aides from testifying before Congress. That includes some who’ve cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller.

This strategy could lead to a messy and protracted legal fight. But even if the White House is eventually defeated in court, the president and his allies could have the chance to run out the clock to the 2020 election.

Executive privilege is the president’s power to keep information from the courts, Congress and the public to protect the confidentiality of the Oval Office decision-making process.

The privilege to withhold documents and prohibit aides from testifying rests on the proposition that the president has an almost unparalleled need to protect the confidentiality of candid advice that goes into presidential judgments.

SRI LANKA-BLASTS

IS claims 3 militants who blew up during Sri Lanka raid

AMPARA, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed three of the militants killed in a shootout with police in eastern Sri Lanka.

In a statement published early Sunday by the extremists’ Aamaq news agency, IS gave their noms du guerre as Abu Hammad, Abu Sufyan and Abu al-Qa’qa.

It says they opened fire with automatic weapons and “after exhausting their ammunition, detonated on them their explosive belts.”

IS falsely claimed their militants killed 17 “disbelievers” in the attack. The militants often exaggerate their claims.

The claim carried a photograph of two men before an IS flag, one carrying a Chinese variant of the Kalashnikov rifle like the one found at the scene, another smiling.

Sri Lanka’s military says the gunfight Friday night in Ampara District left 15 dead, including six children.

TV-KOREA-THE NEVER-ENDING WAR

PBS film ‘KOREA’ eyes social, political tolls of Korean War

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The PBS documentary “KOREA: The Never-Ending War” examines the lasting social and political costs of the Korean War — a conflict largely forgotten in the U.S.

The film scheduled to air on most PBS stations Monday tells the story of a war that redefined the region from the perspective of families, U.S. veterans and journalists. It also explains why tensions between North and South Korea remain nearly 70 years after a series of diplomatic blunders and violent massacres.

Filmmaker John Maggio says he wanted to create something that wasn’t focused on solely on views of ambassadors and historians but real people affected by the war.

Among those included are Mexican American U.S. Army veteran Homer Garza and former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry.

Garza discusses the atrocities he saw and Terry talks about how the war split up her family.

76ERS-RAPTORS

Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a career playoff-high 45 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 29 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Saturday night.

Leonard matched his career-best scoring total for any game, set Jan. 1 against Utah. He made 16 of 22 shots, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 at the free throw line.

Leonard received a standing ovation when he checked out with 3:14 to play and the Raptors up 107-88.

Kyle Lowry had nine points and eight assists as the Raptors led by as many as 20 en route to their fifth straight postseason victory, extending a franchise record.

Toronto won its 14th consecutive home meeting with Philadelphia and improved to 22-3 against the 76ers since the start of the 2013-14 season. No other opponent has beaten Philadelphia more often over the past five seasons.

Leonard’s previous postseason high was 43, with San Antonio against Memphis on April 22, 2017. He matched that by making a pair of free throws with 4:45 remaining, then topped it by draining a jump shot on Toronto’s next possession.

Tobias Harris had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and JJ Redick scored 17 points for the 76ers, whose four-game playoff winning streak was snapped.

Joel Embiid scored 16 points and Ben Simmons had 14. Jimmy Butler scored 10 points and shot 4 for 12.

Toronto improved to 3-14 in the first game of a playoff series, winning an opener for the first time since a first-round victory against Washington on April 14, 2018.

The only other time Toronto won a playoff series opener was 2001, when Vince Carter’s Raptors won Game 1 of the second round at Philadelphia. Toronto lost that series in seven games.

On Saturday, hot starts from Leonard and Siakam put Toronto in control early, and Lowry fuelled a pivotal 10-0 run in the third quarter that kept the Raptors comfortable.

Toronto didn’t get any points from bench players until Serge Ibaka’s jump shot with 1:57 left in the third. Ibaka’s basket put Toronto up 89-70. The Raptors finished with 10 bench points, seven from Ibaka and three from Fred VanVleet.

Leonard and Siakam both shot 7 of 9 and scored 17 points as Toronto jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Down 7-2 early, the Raptors immediately reclaimed the lead with a 9-0 run and went almost eight minutes without missing a shot, hitting on 13 straight from the field. Toronto was up 39-31 after one.

Leonard scored 10 more in the second and the Raptors led 61-52 at halftime.

Redick’s 3-pointer at 8:48 of the third cut it to 68-64, but Lowry scored four points in a 10-0 Toronto run over the next two minutes. The Raptors took a 92-81 lead to the fourth.

Celebrities in the crowd included Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, Canadian-born Duke basketball star R.J. Barrett, singer Shawn Mendes and actress Elisabeth Moss. No visitor got a bigger welcome, however, than new Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who received a loud ovation when he was shown on the big screen late in the third.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid missed nine of his 13 shots in the first half. He finished 5 for 18. … The 76ers made 16 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Toronto. … Philadelphia went 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the second quarter.

Raptors: Leonard has never played on the losing team in 14 career games against Philadelphia, including four this season. … Siakam scored a career playoff-high 30 points against Orlando in Game 3 of the first round. … A moment of silence was held before the game to honor the late John Havlicek.

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Monday night in Toronto.

BODIES IN HOMES-TENNESSEE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Suspect’s injures non-life-threatening

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the man arrested in connection with five rural Tennessee slayings suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while being capture by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said in a statement early Sunday that 25-year-old Michael Cummins was transported to a local hospital Saturday night.

Investigators had been searching for Cummins after discovering five bodies in two homes in Sumner County.

Police said officers responding to a 911 call from a family member led to the original discovery of four bodies and an injured person at the first home. The injured victim was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The fifth body was found in another home.

The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

SEATTLE CRANE COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

Latest: Mayor: 2 who died when crane fell were ironworkers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the people previously identified as crane operators who died when a crane fell from a building Saturday were ironworkers.

Durkan said Saturday night that she had met with ironworkers who knew the victims and families.

Authorities say the crane fell Saturday afternoon north of downtown, crushing six cars. Two people in cars also died, and several others were injured.

Police and the state Department of Labor and Industries were investigating the incident, which Durkan says could take months.

