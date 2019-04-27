Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

SRI LANKA-BLASTS-THE LATEST The Latest: Sri Lanka troops find 15 bodies in raid on house COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police say that 15 bodies including six children have been found after a raid in…

SRI LANKA-BLASTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sri Lanka troops find 15 bodies in raid on house

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police say that 15 bodies including six children have been found after a raid in east Sri Lanka on militants linked to the Easter bombings.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara gave the figures early Saturday after a gunfight between soldiers and the suspected militants near Sammanthurai.

The gunbattle began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house, where authorities say the militants set off three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack.

Gunasekara says some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings.

Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.

NRA CONVENTION

Inner-turmoil surrounding NRA deepens during its convention

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has been plunged into deeper internal turmoil amid an effort by opponents of top executive Wayne LaPierre to drive him out.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday outlining that the NRA’s president — Lt. Col. Oliver North — was trying to oust him by threatening to release “damaging” information about him to the NRA’s board.

But several longtime and prominent board members told The Associated Press they were standing by LaPierre. He has symbolized the gun-rights movement for several years with his unwavering support of the Second Amendment.

The NRA is holding is 148th annual meetings in Indianapolis. President Donald Trump spoke to the convention Friday.

North did not comment on the allegations.

AP-US-CAR-HITS-PEDESTRIANS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer: Driver did not intend crash that hurt 8

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attorney for a California man charged with eight counts of attempted murder says his client did not deliberately drive into a group of pedestrians.

Chuck Smith says the crash that hurt eight people was the act of a mental disorder or defect.

Isaiah Joel Peoples, who is an Iraq War veteran, did not enter a plea Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Sunnyvale authorities say that Smith intentionally sped into a crosswalk in the Silicon Valley suburb because he thought some of the victims were Muslim.

A 13-year-old girl of South Asian descent remains in a coma with severe brain trauma.

MEASLES-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cal State LA measles quarantine grows to 656

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California State University, Los Angeles, says 656 students and staffers possibly exposed to measles are under quarantine.

The number is up sharply Friday from the initial report of 198 employees and students told to stay at home earlier in the week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the number of confirmed cases among county residents remains at five.

While the quarantine at Cal State LA has grown, the number of staff members and students quarantined across town at University of California, Los Angeles, has dropped sharply to fewer than 50.

Officials told students and employees stay home and avoid contact with others after determining that infected students were on each campus earlier this month.

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN-FUNDRAISING

Biden reports $6.3 million 1-day haul, biggest in 2020 field

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reporting he raised $6.3 million in the first day of his campaign, the most of any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in the first 24 hours after their announcements.

In a news release Friday, Biden’s campaign says he raised the money from nearly 97,000 individuals across all 50 states, including 65,000 who weren’t solicited by email.

Biden edged former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s first-day total of $6.1 million and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ sum of slightly less than $6 million.

Biden attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Thursday evening aimed at raising $500,000. Hosts said Friday raised substantially more.

The former vice president under Barack Obama entered the race Thursday, declaring the “soul of this nation” at stake under President Donald Trump’s administration.

RUSSIA-COVERT AGENT

Russian sentenced to 18 months for being agent for Kremlin

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian woman who admitted to being a secret agent for the Kremlin has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Maria Butina has been jailed since her July 2018 arrest and will get credit for time served. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also ordered Butina deported after she completes her sentence.

Chutkan said she was imposing the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offense and to promote deterrence.

Butina pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge and admitted she covertly gathered intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.

Butina said she was “ashamed and embarrassed” by her own actions.

MEXICO-MIGRANTS ESCAPE

Cuban migrants stage mass escape from center in south Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — At least 1,300 mainly Cuban migrants have fled on foot from an immigration detention center on Mexico’s southern border in the largest mass escape in recent memory.

The National Immigration Institute said late Thursday that 700 of the Cubans had returned voluntarily, but 600 were still on the loose.

The institute said agents inside the compound weren’t armed and there was no confrontation.

Federal police with riot shields later streamed into the compound to control the situation, as a crowd of angry Cubans whose relatives were being held at the facility gathered outside.

The Cubans claimed their relatives reported overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at the facility.

The escape was embarrassing for the government, coming on the same day Mexico’s top human rights official toured the facility to oversee conditions there.

ELECTION 2020-UNIONS

2020 candidates to pitch working-class credentials to union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A half-dozen Democratic presidential candidates will descend on Las Vegas on Saturday to pitch themselves to one of America’s largest unions as champions of workers and kitchen-table issues.

The daylong forum is organized by the liberal Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Service Employees International Union. It’s expected to focus on wages and working people’s issues as union leaders and their supporters worry the 2020 field of at least 20 Democrats is spending too much time talking about esoteric issues rather than bread-and-butter concerns.

Just this week, several Democratic contenders debated whether criminals in prison should be able to win back their right to vote, the type of issue that some union leaders worry has nothing to do with the economic issues that motivate some working-class voters.

NFL DRAFT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Another day, another crowd of 200,000 at draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music City certainly has helped itself attract a crowd with a free concert by country star Tim McGraw. Still, Nashville has had another big, really big turnout.

An estimated 200,000 fans turned out Friday, giving Nashville back-to-back days with such a crowd.

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of Nashville’s convention and visitors bureau, thanked the fans who came out for the second day of the draft and fan experience across the Cumberland River.

Nashville and the NFL have quite a finale planned for Saturday. Country singer Dierks Bentley will perform a free concert on the draft stage once the final name is called, and a final display of fireworks.

PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kraft’s lawyers want sex tapes thrown out

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been going toe-to-toe with top Florida prosecutors in an attempt to get a judge to bar the use of video evidence that police say shows him having sex with prostitutes.

Kraft’s high-profile legal team spent six hours Friday questioning the lead detective in the massage parlor prostitution sting that resulted in Kraft being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

Attorney Alex Spiro questioned Jupiter detective Andrew Sharp over his investigative techniques and challenged the constitutionality of the search warrant that allowed him to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft is charged with paying for sex there twice in January. He has pleaded not guilty but has also issued a public apology for his actions.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

